PML-N to continue struggle for supremacy of democracy: Hashmi

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Senior PML-N leader Javaid Hashmi
said on Sunday that nomination of Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif for the candidature of next prime minister
was a wise decision of the party leadership.
He was addressing the seminar organised to pay tribute
to Khawaja Rafique Shaheed, a prominent Muslim League worker
and father of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique held
here at Alhamra Hall.
He urged the party workers to support Shehbaz Sharif
for the betterment of democracy and the country.
He said the PML-N would continue its struggle for the
supremacy of parliament and democracy.
He paid homage to Khawaja Rafique for his services and
sacrifices for democracy and said that he would be remembered
forever.
Federal Ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ahsan Iqbal,
Provincial Minister Zaeem Qadri, MQM Pakistan leader Khalid
Maqbool Siddiqui, senior journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami
and others also spoke on the occasion.
