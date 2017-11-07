PML-N to continue fight against any conspiracy to harm democratic system: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Tuesday Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) would continue its fight against any conspiracy to harm the democratic system in the country.

The minister while talking to media here ,he was of the view that the PPP Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who he said has maintained a tight grip over his party, was working on an unknown agenda.

He further added that Imran Khan and Asif Zardari are creating hurdles in way of government’s plan for legislation on fresh delimitation, but they will not be succeeded.

PML-N is giving the equally rights to all provinces, he

mentioned.

Talal Chaudhry said PML-N has always promoted politics of principles and Nawaz Sharif always came up to people’s expectations.

The Minister said Pakistan’s national economy had been strengthened due to prudent policies of the PML-N government under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during last four years, he added.

He said, “We are committed to serving the public and no conspirator can stop us from public service”, he remarked.

“Why always Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan people’s party make Nawaz Sharif and his family target”, he observed adding, Sharif family is not undergoing accountability but revenge.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its leadership strongly believe in the supremacy of law and respect the institutions, the interior minister informed.

He said negative politics could harm the conducive environment of economic development in the country especially the recent steps taken under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).