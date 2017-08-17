PML-N to contact even PPP for democracy: Kirmani

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister
on Political Affairs, Asif Kirmani on Thursday said the party
would contact all political parties including Pakistan peoples
Party for democracy in the country.
Briefly talking to media outside Provincial Election
Commission’s office, he confirmed that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz,
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate for NA-120
by-election had departed to London for medical check-up.
“She (Kulsoom Nawaz) will return before by-election after
medical check-up,” he added.
To a question, he said, Nawaz Sharif was politicking
based on principles, adding that he (Nawaz) did not change
his stance rather he would continue to contribute towards
national politics in time to come.
