PML-N to contact even PPP for democracy: Kirmani

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

on Political Affairs, Asif Kirmani on Thursday said the party

would contact all political parties including Pakistan peoples

Party for democracy in the country.

Briefly talking to media outside Provincial Election

Commission’s office, he confirmed that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz,

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate for NA-120

by-election had departed to London for medical check-up.

“She (Kulsoom Nawaz) will return before by-election after

medical check-up,” he added.

To a question, he said, Nawaz Sharif was politicking

based on principles, adding that he (Nawaz) did not change

his stance rather he would continue to contribute towards

national politics in time to come.