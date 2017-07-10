PML-N to come out clear from Panama paper case: Abid Sher

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Minister of State for Water and
Power, Abid Sher Ali Monday said the report of Joint Investigation
Team (JIT) was unacceptable till the reservations of defendants be
addressed.
Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, he observed that his party
leadership would come out clear from the Panama papers case as the
same allegations couldn’t be proved against them during various
investigations in past.
He was of the view that Qatri Prince’s statement should be recorded to make the
report credible.
Pakistan Awami Muslim League’s chief Sheikh Rashid, the
minister demanded, should also be summoned in the court as he has been
witnessed projecting court decisions on TV channels.
He further maintained that the nation was observing the whole episode that how a
family was being targeted.
The people of Pakistan had shown confidence on his party leadership by
electing them and it was not being digested by the political rivals, he added.
