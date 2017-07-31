ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim
League Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Musadik Malik on Monday claimed to win
the next general elections with thumping majority of the people of
this country.
“No one can stop PML-N to come into power again, ” he said
while talking to PTV.
He said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), always played
negative politics and used derogatory language against the
representatives of the national institutions.
He said that PTI cannot win the next elections through
votes.
He said that PTI could not streamline the affairs of the
province of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.
Dr Musadik Malik said that PTI should not avoid to face the
courts in foreign funding case.
To a question about political career of Nawaz Sharif,
he said that PML-N lives in the hearts of the people.
PML-N to come into power in 2018 elections: Musadik
ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim