PML-N to bring ‘real change’ in KP: Muqam

PESHAWAR, July 24 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister

Engr Amir Muqam Monday said that those who had raised the so-called

slogan of bringing `change’ were now taking their last breath and

would be voted out by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the general election 2018.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said, would bring

‘real change’ in the province as it could not be brought by the

“conspirators”, he added.

Amir Muqam, who is also PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president,

was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a Rs 1,200

million mega Sui gas project at PK-27 constituency in Mardan

district.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abassi, Federal

Minister for Oil and Gas Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Member of the

National Assembly Javed Mohmand were also present on the occasion.

Amir Muqam said today’s mammoth public meeting was in fact

a `people’s JIT (joint investigation team)’ against the Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which would be voted out as the people

would cast votes in favour of the PML-N.

The advisor apprised the participants of the meeting that

the federal government had initiated many gas connection

projects at the cost of Rs 26 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkwa while

the PTI’s provincial government had neither spent nor paid a

single penny under the head of gas supply.

The federal government, he said, had also released additional

funds of Rs 12 billion to the KP government, which it had failed to

utilize for the betterment of masses.

Amir Muqam said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had also approved

supply of gas to PK-28 and he would soon inaugurate the project

in that regard.

He thanked the prime minister and the federal minister for

oil and gas for approving gas supply projects for the Mardan district.

The PML-N leader criticized PTI chief Imran Khan for challenging

the mandate of 200 million people of Pakistan given to the PML-N.

The PTI leadership, he said, had no proof of any financial irregularity committed by the PML-N leadership.

“Since Nawaz Sharif is the second name of development, so Imran Khan’s dream of becoming prime minister will never realize,” he remarked.

Amir Muqam alleged that like his leader, KP Chief Minister Pervez

Khattak was apt in hatching conspiracies. But they could not compete

with those who were taking practical steps for the prosperity of

people and development of the country, he added.

He said the people had now become aware of the reality of

PTI’s slogans and could no more be hoodwinked in the name of

‘change’.

He said the PML-N leadership had fulfilled its promises made

to MNA Jamshed Mohmand at time of his joining the party. The

promises included a separate Wapda division for Thakt Bhai,

establishment of a sub-division at Lund Khawar, installation of

a 40 MVA transformer and setting up a new grid station at

Jalala.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

said the prime minister had given full authority to Amir Muqam for

launching development schemes in the KP.

The federal government, he said, was providing gas facility

to some 2.2 million homes in the province.

The mega China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, he said,

would benefit the KP and Baluchistan provinces the most.