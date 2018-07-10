PML-N to accord historic welcome to Nawaz: Marriyum

LAHORE, Jul 10 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said a rousing

welcome would be accorded to the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz upon their arrival in Lahore on July13 (Friday).

“We have finalised all arangements to take people’s heroes in a great way at the Lahore airport,” she said, adding that leaders and workers had been directed to remain peaceful so that political antagonists could not evade the general elections on July 25.

Speaking to the media after a party heads meeting at the PML-N Model Town secretariat, she said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif would lead a big rally to the Lahore airport. For the purpose, venue would be decided later on where the party workers would assemble.