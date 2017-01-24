PML-N to accept Supreme Court decision : Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Minister of State for Privatization Muhammad Zubair on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) haa full trust and believed in supreme judiciary of the country.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the government would accept the decision of Supreme Court in Panama Papers case.

He said PML-N would provide more evidences before the apex court regarding the Panama Papers case and rejected that the government was seeking immunity.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan had been asking for immunity from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He questioned that why PTI’ leadership was not presenting money trail regarding foreign funding of his party.