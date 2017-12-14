PML-N to abolish draconian law of FCR: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Dec 14 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam Thursday asserted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would abolish the draconian law of Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Addressing workers at PML-N house in Karachi, he said that PML would bring FATA into mainstream and give tribal people all the facilities being enjoyed by all citizens of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

He said PML-N always supported Pakhtuns in every nook and corner of the country and in every need of hour, adding that PML-N would continue to resolve their issues and sense of deprivation among Pakthuns.

He said no political party ever served Pakhtuns nation despite taking mandate, saying that PML-N would take all possible measures for prosperity of Pakhtun.

He said peace in Karachi could be restored due to efforts of PML-N and said that Karachi–Peshawar Motorway would soon be completed and the days-long journey would cut short to hours.

Muqam said people of Karachi are fully supporting Nawaz Sharif and would PML-N successful in general election of 2018.