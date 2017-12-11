PML-N succeeded in ending lengthy hours of loadshedding : Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Defence Minister, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government has succeeded in ending lengthy hours of loadshedding in the country.

Addressing a gathering in Gujranwala , Khurram Dastgir said that a good number of projects including Motorways, farm to market roads, electricity projects and some others projects were heading forward with a rapid pace in the country, Radio P akistan reported.

The incumbent government has also eliminated terrorism and extremism from the country to a great extent and restored peace in Balochistan and Sindh particularly in Karachi, he highlighted .

Minister said progress and prosperity of the country is directly linked with continuity of the democratic system.