PML-N struggling for supremacy of constitution: Saad

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP):Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja
Saad Rafique has said that the PML-N was struggling for the
supremacy of the constitution in the country.
He said this in a meeting with Punjab Law and Parliamentary
Affairs Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Punjab Minister for
Auqaf Syed Zaeem Qadri held at PR headquarters here on Saturday.
He said that former prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
was political leader and guide of the PML-N.
He said that the target of the PML-N was rule of law and
constitution in the country and for this purpose all PML-N
members including Rana Sanaullah, Zaeem Qadri and others were
united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.
Saad said that millions of people politically support the
party and individuals joining or leaving the party did not make
any difference.
“Such experiments have been repeated several times in
the past, however, I suggest not to repeat it again as it
will not be beneficial for the nation,” he added.
Provincial Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on the
occasion that he believes in Allah and Rasool Ullah (SAWW)
and he visits Makkah and Madina every year.
He said that decision of his resignation would be made by
his leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, adding that such decision
could not be made by the individuals in the party.
“All Ulema and Mashaikh are respectable for me so any
matter should be resolved through dialogue,” he said.
He appreciated the PR Minister and said that Khawaja Saad
Rafique lead the PML-N in the dialogue with the party who had
made sit-in at the Mall Road and resolved the issue in a
better way.
