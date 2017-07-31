PML-N strengthening Pakistan: Marvi Memon

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim

League Nawaz, Marvi Memon on Monday said PML-N would continue struggle for the development and strengthening of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, she said people of Pakistan had

given heavy mandate to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government.

She said the country had made great development during the

four years of PML-N government.

To a question, she said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not

disqualified on corruption charges. She, however, said the

party had reservations over the decision of court.

She said the new prime minister would follow the vision and

economic policies of the party.

To another question, she said Punjab had made progress

in many sectors including gas, electricity, water, health and

education.

Appreciating the Punjab chief minister, she said Shahbaz

Sharif had excellent track record for development in the province.