PML-N still popular political party: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was still most popular political of the country.

PML-N was victorious in bye-polls, local bodies and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) general elections as it was evidence of fact of his party’s popularity, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PML-N would win the general elections 2018 with thumping majority.

The PML-N government was effectively working for the development and prosperity of the country that’s why people have full trust on its prudent policies, he added.

Regarding the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, he said that Imran Khan promoted the politics of agitation, chaos and using derogatory language against political opponents.

Talal Chaudhry alleged that PTI chief taught youth a politics of using abusive language and destroyed civil and political fabric in the country.

To a query, he said all national institutions were united against elimination of menace of terrorism from the country.