PML-N should stop trying to befool masses with false statements: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) should stop trying to befool the nation with false statements.

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, she said PML-N govt during its last five years in Punjab had overburdened the people by making false promises and talking about imaginary projects.



She said Shahbaz Sharif should tell the nation as to how much corruption his party’s government in Punjab had committed during last five years.



She criticized the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), for lavish spending on mega projects including Ashiana House and clean drinking water scheme misusing authority.

The PML-N only wanted to stop accountability process but it would continue till eradication of corruption from the society, she added.

The previous rulers of PML-N had destroyed all the state institutions and ruthlessly looted the national wealth, she added.