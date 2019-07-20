PML-N should go to courts instead of misguiding people: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said people who used institutions for political victimization were now blaming others for the same practice.

She said that country’s institutions have become more powerful, independent and free from mafia.

In a tweet, she said Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) had stuck in its own corruption history and had once again ganged up for protection of their illegal assets.

“Instead of misguiding people why not they go to the courts with proofs of their genuine property,” she added.