PML-N sets new records of public service: CM

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the PML-N had set new records
of public service during the last four and a quarter years as
the resources of the nation had been spent on education,
health and other social sectors in a transparent manner.
He said the PML-N government had achieved all targets to
a great extent and result-oriented measures had been taken to
improve living standard of poor people.
He expressed these views while talking to parliamentarians from various
districts who called on him.
Shehbaz Sharif said opportunities of standardized
education had been provided to children belonging to
resourceless families and all out measures would be taken to
bring about improvement in the living style of common man.
He said shortage of resources would not be allowed
to become an impediment in the way of provision of facilities
to people.
The chief minister said: “We are proceeding with true
sentiments of public service and the responsibility of service
to the masses will be discharged efficiently at any cost”.
