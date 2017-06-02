PML-N remained on forefront in movement for judiciary’s restoration: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique Friday said an independent judiciary was imperative for

the country’s development.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said,

could not even think of having rift with any institution as the

party remained on the forefront during the movement for the

restoration of judiciary.

He said PML-N chief Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

himself led party workers march towards Islamabad for the

restoration of judiciary. Many PML-N workers were arrested at

that time, he said talking to a private news channel.

Saad reiterated that there was no rift between the government

and judiciary. Nehal Hashmi’s remarks were based on his personal

viewpoint and terming them a conspiracy against the judiciary

was not appropriate, he added.

He said the prime minister had summoned Nehal Hashmi and

directed him to resign from party membership and senatorship

before the Supreme Court took notice of the issue.

Replying to a question, he said despite reservations on

two members of the joint investigation team (JIT), the prime

minister’s sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz were appearing

before it.