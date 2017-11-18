PML-N public gathering in Abbottabad to silence opponents: Asif Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):Senator Dr Asif Kirmani Saturday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) public gathering in Abbottabad on Sunday would be a massive one, negating the false claims of opponents as the people stood behind their beloved leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He was taking to PML-N workers at the party office in Abbottabad, said a statement issued here Saturday. Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Abbasi were also present in the meeting.

He said Nawaz Sharif was being victimized for his affection and close association with the man on the street. Nawaz Sharif made the country a nuclear power, strengthened its economy, initiated China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, and helped overcome load-shedding and terrorism.

Dr Kirmani said the Hazara Motorway would be a gift from Nawaz to the people of Hazara and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. His opponents could not tolerate such development and progress of the country, he added.

Kirmani said that like his past, Nawaz Sharif would again emerge victorious.