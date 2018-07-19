PML-N promises to revive Karachi’s reputation as cleanest city

KARACHI, Jul 19 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

contender for NA-244 and former finance minister, Miftah Ismail

here on Thursday promised that his party, once voted back to power,

will get revived Karachi’s lost reputation as the cleanest city

in the region.

Addressing a corner meeting at Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, he

said decision by his party president Shehbaz Sharif to contest

from Karachi reflects PML-N’s sincerity towards the masses and

commitment to fully nurture the ever available potential of the

port city.

“PML-N is committed to put Sindh and its capital on the path

of development and prosperity,” said the former finance minister

of the country.

With specific reference to Karachi, he said not only the garbage

dumps scattered across the metropolis and flowing gutters would be

adequately disposed of but the metropolis will also be provided

with sufficient supply of water on daily basis.

He, on the occasion, regretted inability of the MQM as well as the

PPP to realise the aspirations of Karachiites and that lack of commitment

on part of the two major parties of Sindh has turned the masses hapless

and exposed to series of serious challenges across the province.

On the contrary, he said the PML-N that previously had little vote

bank in the province and its capital did restore peace and succeeded

in bringing about certain stability against all odds.

Promising the people of Gulistan-e-Jauhar to open additional

numbers of educational institutions, particularly a vocational

training centre as well as another government college for women

to meet the needs of growing population, he said residents of

Manzoor colony would be provided with a full fledged college for

girls.

“This is because the PML-N has always accorded top priority to

women development,” said Miftah Ismail.

He urged the masses to make an extremely judicious use of their

votes ensuring that their genuine representatives are elected to the parliament.

The PML-N contender, enumerating achievements made during its

recently concluded tenure, said nine business zones have been

established across the country under the China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC).

This, he said, will ensure economic stability for the country and

raise its exports crucial for strengthening foreign exchange reserves.

He said it was high time that country developed a culture of self

reliance with concerted efforts to streamline textile and garments

sectors.