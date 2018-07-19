PML-N promises to revive Karachi’s reputation as cleanest city

KARACHI, Jul 19 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
contender for NA-244 and former finance minister, Miftah Ismail
here on Thursday promised that his party, once voted back to power,
will get revived Karachi’s lost reputation as the cleanest city
in the region.
Addressing a corner meeting at Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, he
said decision by his party president Shehbaz Sharif to contest
from Karachi reflects PML-N’s sincerity towards the masses and
commitment to fully nurture the ever available potential of the
port city.
“PML-N is committed to put Sindh and its capital on the path
of development and prosperity,” said the former finance minister
of the country.
With specific reference to Karachi, he said not only the garbage
dumps scattered across the metropolis and flowing gutters would be
adequately disposed of but the metropolis will also be provided
with sufficient supply of water on daily basis.
He, on the occasion, regretted inability of the MQM as well as the
PPP to realise the aspirations of Karachiites and that lack of commitment
on part of the two major parties of Sindh has turned the masses hapless
and exposed to series of serious challenges across the province.
On the contrary, he said the PML-N that previously had little vote
bank in the province and its capital did restore peace and succeeded
in bringing about certain stability against all odds.
Promising the people of Gulistan-e-Jauhar to open additional
numbers of educational institutions, particularly a vocational
training centre as well as another government college for women
to meet the needs of growing population, he said residents of
Manzoor colony would be provided with a full fledged college for
girls.
“This is because the PML-N has always accorded top priority to
women development,” said Miftah Ismail.
He urged the masses to make an extremely judicious use of their
votes ensuring that their genuine representatives are elected to the parliament.
The PML-N contender, enumerating achievements made during its
recently concluded tenure, said nine business zones have been
established across the country under the China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC).
This, he said, will ensure economic stability for the country and
raise its exports crucial for strengthening foreign exchange reserves.
He said it was high time that country developed a culture of self
reliance with concerted efforts to streamline textile and garments
sectors.