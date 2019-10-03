PML-N, PPP trying to use Fazalur Rehman for personal political gains: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were continuously playing dirty politics with chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazalur Rehman and trying to use him for their personal political gains. They want to make innocent and apolitical students of seminaries fodder of their political interests, which was unfortunate, she said in a series of tweets.

She said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman should realize their nefarious designs.