PML-N, PPP hatching conspiracy against Mohmand Dam :Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Federal Minister for Water Resources, Muhammad Faisal Vawda Sunday said leaders of Pakistan Muslim

League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were hatching conspiracies through their

propaganda campaigns against the construction of the Mohmand Dam.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the contract of Mohmand Dam construction was given to

Descon consortium and Razak Dawood was no more associated with the company after taking the

charge as Adviser to Prime Minster on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment.

Replying to a query, he said the government affairs could not be run on the wishes of opposition, adding that

the opposition job was to criticize the government rather than hatching conspiracies against the

country’s national interests.

He said the construction of Mohmand Dam was necessary to safeguard the future of the people.

Responding to another question, he said the government had adopted and followed all the legal procedures

before giving the contract of the dam construction.