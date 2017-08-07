PML-N popular party in country: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON Lt
General (rtd) Abdul Qadir Baloch Monday said that the people
had given heavy mandate to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) in 2013 elections for running the affairs of the
government.
The PML-N was even today was the most popular party of
the country as it had deep masses among the masses, he said
talking to PTV.
The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief
Imran Khan and a section of media had launched negative
propaganda against PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
He said a high level commission should probe as to why
the democratic governments in the country had always been
destabilized.
To a question, Abdul Qadir Baloch said the PML-N would
file a review petition in apex court against its verdict in the
Panama Papers case.
To another question about Ayesha Gulalai, he said there
must be a committee to investigate the allegations of PTI MNA.
Replying to another query, the minister said Ayesha
Gulalai had a constitutional right to speak at the forum of
National Assembly.
