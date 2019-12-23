PML-N plays petty politics,govt reserves right of appeal against Maryam: Faisal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf was an elected government through right of vote by the masses of the country as the nation wanted to get rid of previous traditional parties due to their wrongdoings.

“PML-N must not think of getting NRO for Maryam Nawaz over such a weak pretext as it is impossible to permit a convicted person to leave the country, moreover already former ailing prime minister’s whole family is there to look after him,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

Nawaz Sharif’s absconder sons did not return back to face the corruption charges and now his daughter as well wants to flee from the country which was a clear contradiction to her tall claims of bearing hardships for the people of Pakistan, as living in a posh home in London could not be comparable to facing charges here in homeland, he criticized.

“If she wins relief from the court the government has a right to appeal against the verdict,” he remarked.