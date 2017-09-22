PML-N playing role for country’s development: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry
said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was playing
role for country’s development and prosperity.
Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N leadership was well
aware about the current situation of the country.
The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership was
involved in charity funds corruption and alleged that PTI had taken charity
amount from India.
He claimed that reputation of PML-N leaders was much better as
compared to PTI leaders.
Talal Chaudhry said accountability should be done of all the corrupt
elements in the country.
Commenting on Model Town incident, he said all process of
investigation had already been conducted on the incident as First Investigation Report (FIR) was also lodged on it.
