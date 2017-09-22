PML-N playing role for country’s development: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry

said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was playing

role for country’s development and prosperity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N leadership was well

aware about the current situation of the country.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership was

involved in charity funds corruption and alleged that PTI had taken charity

amount from India.

He claimed that reputation of PML-N leaders was much better as

compared to PTI leaders.

Talal Chaudhry said accountability should be done of all the corrupt

elements in the country.

Commenting on Model Town incident, he said all process of

investigation had already been conducted on the incident as First Investigation Report (FIR) was also lodged on it.