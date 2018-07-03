PML-N payed no attention to provide clean water to people: Imran

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan Tuesday said clean drinking water was the basic need of people and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s last government had payed no attention to develop facilities in that regard.

After wining the upcoming general election, the PTI would focus on the water issue, he said talking to a private news channel.

He alleged that the PML-N had not established a single international level hospital in Punjab as all the Sharif family members went abroad for their treatment. Their focus was on the construction of roads, motorways and bridges, but the PTI wanted to invest in development of human resources, he added.

The PTI chief claimed that according to different surveys his party was the most popular party in Punjab.

Replying to a question, he alleged that a single rain had exposed the claims of former Punjab chief minister of making the city of Lahore like Paris.

He alleged that the Metro Bus Service launched by the PML-N government was causing loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer annually.

Imran Khan said if his party came to power after winning the general election, it would start work on education and vocational training on emergency basis. He would spend more time in Lahore now and pay full attention for its uplift, he added.

He claimed that the PTI would win the election with heavy margin all over the country, especially in Punjab, on July 25.