PML-N parliamentary party resolves to accomplish Nawaz Sharif’s policies

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

parliamentary party in its meeting chaired by Prime Minister

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday resolved to accomplish the

policies and uplift projects envisaged by former premier

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N parliamentary party in its meeting adopted a

resolution lauding the leadership and policies of former prime

minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and reiterated to continue its

efforts to fulfill these objectives, a press release said.

The meeting felt that the challenges faced by the

country could be countered through strengthening democracy,

rule of law and respect for the public mandate.

It was noted that in the past, Pakistan had paid huge

price by neglecting these principles.

The party resolved to act as ‘Great Wall of China’ for

the supremacy of constitution and would get massive success in

the next polls on the basis of its performance and public

service.

The PML-N was the largest party of the

country which had steered Pakistan out of the economic and

financial crises, crippling power outages and terrorism by

putting it on the path of economic prosperity, peace and

stability, the resolution said.

Foundation for a brighter Pakistan was laid down with

massive investment in the power sector of the country.

Through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a

bright future for the country was ensured. The progress and

work on CPEC projects would continue with full vigour and

would be completed on time, the resolution said.

The PML-N would continue its endeavours for the

prosperous future, peace and respect for the public mandate.

The meeting also noted that few frustrated political

figures after suffering repeated set backs in the democratic

arena were out to create confrontation among the national

institutions to achieve their negative political objectives.

The party resolved to resist such moves and would not

let them succeed.