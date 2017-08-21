PML-N parliamentary party resolves to accomplish Nawaz Sharif’s policies

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
parliamentary party in its meeting chaired by Prime Minister
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday resolved to accomplish the
policies and uplift projects envisaged by former premier
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
The PML-N parliamentary party in its meeting adopted a
resolution lauding the leadership and policies of former prime
minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and reiterated to continue its
efforts to fulfill these objectives, a press release said.
The meeting felt that the challenges faced by the
country could be countered through strengthening democracy,
rule of law and respect for the public mandate.
It was noted that in the past, Pakistan had paid huge
price by neglecting these principles.
The party resolved to act as ‘Great Wall of China’ for
the supremacy of constitution and would get massive success in
the next polls on the basis of its performance and public
service.
The PML-N was the largest party of the
country which had steered Pakistan out of the economic and
financial crises, crippling power outages and terrorism by
putting it on the path of economic prosperity, peace and
stability, the resolution said.
Foundation for a brighter Pakistan was laid down with
massive investment in the power sector of the country.
Through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a
bright future for the country was ensured. The progress and
work on CPEC projects would continue with full vigour and
would be completed on time, the resolution said.
The PML-N would continue its endeavours for the
prosperous future, peace and respect for the public mandate.
The meeting also noted that few frustrated political
figures after suffering repeated set backs in the democratic
arena were out to create confrontation among the national
institutions to achieve their negative political objectives.
The party resolved to resist such moves and would not
let them succeed.