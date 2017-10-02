PML-N Parliamentary Party meets

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): A parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) held here Monday which was presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, state ministers and members of PML-N.

In an informal chat with media persons, Chief Whip of PML-N and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Ahmed Sheikh said some 151 PML-N members attended the meeting.

He said all members apprised the Prime Minister about issues of their constituencies as general elections were nearer and fast approaching.

He said participants of meeting were of the views that there should not be political impasses in the country. The media should also avoid such baseless news of political confrontation in the country, he added.

Aftab said the current prevailing situation also demands that there should be complete political harmony in the country.

Responding to a question, he said all constitutional institutions were working in their constitutional ambit.

To another question, he expressed the hope that Election Bill 2017 would be passed from national assembly Monday (today).