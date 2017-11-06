PML-N overcame major challenges of 2013:Talal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Monday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government had overcome major challenges being faced by the country in 2013 including terrorism, law and order and power load-shedding.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif being prime minister, worked hard and put the country on path of progress and prosperity and international organizations were acknowledging it, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said credit for conducting census and local bodies elections in the country also go to the PML-N government.

Talal Chaudhry said there was no rift in the party and workers were united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Those who wished to see differences in the party and Sharif family, would be disappointed, he said.

He said anti-Pakistan elements wanted to create unrest in the country and sabotage multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Continuity of the system was vital to strengthen democracy and for this purpose, elections should be held in time, he said.

To a question, he said the government had been consulting opposition parties on matters of national importance and would continue to do so ,however, he added that opposition parties should also support the government for constitutional amendment on the matter of delimitation so that general elections could be held in time.