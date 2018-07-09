PML-N not want to create anarchy: Talal Chaudhry

FAISALABAD, July 9 (APP)::Former state minister Talal Badar Chaudhry said on Monday that PML-N did not want to create anarchy

or such an atmosphere which help anti-state elements in fulfilling their vested interests.

Addressing a press conference along with central leaders of Jamiat Ahle Hadish in Jaranwala, he said that whatsoever was being done with the Sharif family, it was dangerous for the national interests. However, the people will foil nefarious designs of anti-progress elements by voting and supporting the PML-N on July 25, he added.

Talal Chaudhry further said, “Although we have reservations, yet we respect the decisions of the apex court and we will not take law into hands at all”. He said that when the apex court ordered, Mian Nawaz Sharif left the PM seat immediately without any hesitation and now we would also fight legally for our legitimate rights.

He said that the people of Pakistan love Nawaz Sharif very much and the prevailing situation could not decrease this love. He said that some elements want to create instability in Pakistan by sabotaging the pace of national development. However, the people of Pakistan are fully aware of the nefarious designs

of such elements and they would reject them in the general election 2018, he added.