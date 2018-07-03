PML-N not to boycott general election: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday expressed the hope that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party would not boycott the upcoming general election as it would win it with thumping majority.

“We will not be a part of any conspiracy which may worsen situation in the country and have negative impact on the national economy,” he said talking a private news channel.

Khaqan said the Accountability Court should give its verdict in the Avenfield case after the general election. Sympathizes of the people were already with former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he added.

To a question, he alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan was a master of U-turns.