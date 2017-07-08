PML-N not to accept JIT report sans authentication of Qatri prince’s evidence: Asif

ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would not accept the report of joint investigation team (JIT) in the Panama Papers case if the Qatari prince’s letter was not made part of investigation.

The JIT needed to get authenticated the letter of the former Qatri prime minister and make it part of the evidence before submitting its final report before the apex court, Khawaja Asif, flanked by other federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Saad Rafique, told a press conference here.

Khawaja Asif said the JIT, after summoning the prime minister, his two sons, daughter, relatives and other personalities, was about to complete its report and without including the Qatari prince’s evidence it would be considered as “unjust and incomplete”.

“We are political people and have great respect for the Constitution and rule of law, but at the same time we as our right demand that all the proceedings of JIT must be made public.”

He said all the audio and video recordings of JIT proceedings should be televised so that people came to know what kind of questions were raised and what replies were made.

The minister said the companies in the Panama Paper case had been registered in a foreign country, but investigation regarding them was underway here in Pakistan.

“We are being asked about the money trial in Pakistan, but has anyone asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as to why his divorced wife was sending him money to buy properties?” he questioned.

Khawaja Asif said it was Imran Khan, who had invested the charity amount collected for a noble cause in the real estate in Musqat, France and Bangkok. He alleged that Imran Khan had also lost a huge charity amount in gambling, saying such negative acts of Imran Khan should also be probed.

The minister recalled that Nawaz Sharif was the person who led a long march along with his supporters from Lahore to Islamabad for the supremacy of judiciary, which was ultimately restored.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi also expressed reservations on the JIt’s conduct, saying

that the PML-N did not flee from accountability if it was

conducted on the basis of solid evidence.

He said Nawaz Sharif became Punjab chief minister twice

and prime minister thrice, and during all his tenures he faced accountability and no charge of corruption in any development

project was proved against him.

“Nawaz Sharif is a person who presented himself for

accountability before the JIT despite having immunity,” Shahid

Khaqan said.

On the occasion, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq

said the PML-N had reservations on the constitution, composition

and selection of members of the JIT, which became controversial

since its inception. Though legal questions were also raised on

the formation of the JIT, but the prime minister decided to face

the probe as it was related to his family business, he added.

“The prime minister can get immunity, which he did not

avail and presented himself and other family members before the

JIT,” Saad Rafique maintained.

The minister said the PML-N, being the biggest political

party of the country and obtaining the highest number of votes

in 2013 elections, felt that efforts were on to snatch its mandate.

“The opponents are twisting remarks of the honuorable judges

and using the same against the government,” he said, adding that

since the JIT started its working a lot of questions had been

raised.

He alleged that Amir Aziz, a member of the JIT, was part

of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team, which was tasked

to probe the Sharif family during the tenure of General (Retd)

Pervez Musharraf while another member Bilal Rasool was a close

relative of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Mian

Azhar and his wife was a political figure, who had now changed

the party from PML-Q to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Giving comments on the JIT’s proceedings, Saad Rafique

said the committee had accepted the PhotoLeak issue but

concealed the name of the person behind the leaking, while it

also behaved rudely with National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President

Saeed Ahmad and the prime minister’s cousin Tariq Shafi.

He demanded the parliament should also be given all respect

and regard as was required for other state institutions.

The minister asked under which law phones of the Prime

Minister House were taped, saying that keeping silence on the

matter would be inappropriate.

“We are not afraid of Ehtesab (accountability). Our objective

is not to indulge in disrespect. We are making efforts to ensure

prosperity and put the country on right path of development,” he

said and added that there must be equal law for all citizens.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said

gone were the days when backdoor was used to come to power. The

entire proceedings of the JIT wes property of the people of

Pakistan and they had the right to know its working.

Expressing thanks to the nation for giving mandate, Ahsan

Iqbal said after 2013 elections, the PML-N under the leadership

of Nawaz Sharif emerged victorious and at that time the national

exchequer was empty, there was 20 hours load-shedding while the

economy was unstable.

He said unfortunately PTI chief Imran Khan rather accepting

the 2013 election mandate, started hatching conspiracies against

the government, raising hue and cry and held a sit-in, creating

obstacles in way of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The signing of CPEC agreement with China was also delayed

because of Dharna (sit-in), he added.

The minister said Imran Khan held another sit-in during 2016

to thwart development process but the people of Pakistan, who wanted

progress in the country, managed to defeat his all conspiracies.

Ahsan Iqbal said despite all conspiracies, the PML-N

continued moving on the course of development and defeated opponents

in bye-elections, cantonment board elections, local bodies

elections, Gilgit-Baltistan elections and Azad Kashmir elections.

He said later the PTI leadership after facing defeat on all

fronts approached the apex court to achieve their political

motives. “The Supreme Court is a constitutional body and not

a political forum,” he added.

The minister also mentioned about the Pakistan Stock Exchange

Index whose points reached 50,000 from 13,500 points in 2013. But

due to current political scenario it had now declined to 46,000,

which caused billions of dollars losses.

Ahsan Iqbal said efforts of the present government were bearing

fruits and change could be witnessed in national economy, Pakistan

Railways performance, production of electricity and other domains.

He said Khawaja Asif was supervising power projects as

more than 10,000 MW additional electricity was being added to the

national gird, while billions of rupees were being saved in mega

projects through pursuing proactive revenue policies as “we consider

it as our national duty.”

The minister alleged that Imran Khan was giving refuge to

corrupt mafia and in that regard he (Imran) had even taken a lead

as compared to General Musharraf.

“Corruption vacates national kitty and disrupts the economic

growth. It cannot fill the exchequer,” he said.

The minister said international and local financial

institutions were acknowledging the policies and economic growth

the PML-N government had achieved during last few years.