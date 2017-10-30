PML-N not opted for resistance on Nawaz’s disqualification: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP)::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Media Affairs Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had not opted for resistance on the disqualification of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by the apex court.

Nawaz Sharif was cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in judicial proceedings, he said talking to PTV.

He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif were elected through legal process. Being the head of a party, the for prime minister was the most popular leader in the country, he added.

Dr Musadik Malik refuted any fissures in the PML-N.

Replying to a question, he said the performance of PML-N government was marvelous as the National Security Council and cabinet meetings were being held on weekly basis in order to resolve national issues.

“We have overcome power load-shedding from the country and increased the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he added.

He said the government had announced various packages in different fields including Food, Security, Health, Polio and agriculture to provide relief to the masses.