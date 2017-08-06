PML-N never believes in politics of confrontation: Saad Rafiq

SARGODHA, Aug 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafiq said PML-N government would continue the journey of development and prosperity of the country, despite the negative propaganda by the opposition parties.

Addressing the party workers convention at Kotmomin to express

solidarity with Nawaz Sharif, he said PML-N government believed in serving masses as the ongoing development projects were the example while opposition always created hurdles in the way of development process.

Khawaja Saad said unfortunately the nefarious designs of some elements

had once again hit the desires of people.

The minister said masses were fed up with negative politics of PTI.

Addressing the convention, State Minister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha

said PML-N would secure success in next general elections with

its record development projects and people friendly policies.

Ranjha said PML-N’s strength was people which had always been

there for the call of their leadership.