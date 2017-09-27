PML-N most popular party with roots in masses: Mohsin Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information

and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim

League Nawaz (PML-N) was the most popular party in the country and had

roots in the masses.

PML-N had won majority of by-elections held even during the

Panama Papers trial in the court, he said talking to a private news

channel.

He said the victory of Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120 by-election was

evidence of the party’s credibility among people.

Mohsin Ranjha said popularity of the political parties would

also be determined in general elections to be held in 2018.

The PML-N would contest general elections with the strength of masses,

he added.

He said it was the responsibility of every government to present

country’s good image before the international community.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had pleaded Pakistan’s case at

United Nations General Assembly effectively and also highlighted Indian

atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, he said.