PML-N most popular party with roots in masses: Mohsin Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information
and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim
League Nawaz (PML-N) was the most popular party in the country and had
roots in the masses.
PML-N had won majority of by-elections held even during the
Panama Papers trial in the court, he said talking to a private news
channel.
He said the victory of Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120 by-election was
evidence of the party’s credibility among people.
Mohsin Ranjha said popularity of the political parties would
also be determined in general elections to be held in 2018.
The PML-N would contest general elections with the strength of masses,
he added.
He said it was the responsibility of every government to present
country’s good image before the international community.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had pleaded Pakistan’s case at
United Nations General Assembly effectively and also highlighted Indian
atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, he said.
