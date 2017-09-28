PML-N most popular party with roots in masses: Mohsin Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Sept 28 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was the most popular party in the country and had roots in the masses.

PML-N had won majority of by-elections held even during the

Panama Papers trial in the court, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the victory of Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120 by-election was evidence of the party’s credibility among people.

Mohsin Ranjha said popularity of the political parties would

also be determined in general elections to be held in 2018.

The PML-N would contest general elections with the strength of masses, he added.

He said it was the responsibility of every government to present the country’s good image before the international community.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had pleaded Pakistan’s case at United Nations General Assembly effectively and also highlighted Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, he said.