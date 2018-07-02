PML-N making consistent efforts to make upcoming election controversial: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Spokesman Fawad Chaudhary Monday alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, including Marriyum Nawaz, were making consistent efforts to make the results of upcoming elections controversial.

Addressing a press conference here, he said though it was not possible to delay the general election at this stage, however, the PTI would foil all moves aimed in that direction at all costs.

Fawad strongly condemned the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who, he alleged, was targeting army and judiciary. Flaying Nawaz Sharif’s narrative, he claimed that the Financial Action Task Force had put Pakistan’s name in its grey due to it.

Fawad said the PTI had already warned that the policies of former finance ministers Ishaq Dar and Dr Miftah Ismael would be detrimental to the country’s economy. Their results were now trickling down, he added.

He said the recent hike in petroleum prices had overburdened the common people and it was allegedly the result of policies of PML-N government.

The PTI spokesman reiterated the party’s demand for immediate removal of all governors, particularly that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as they could influence the election process.

He said after coming into power, the PTI would complete the remaining process of Federally Administered Tribal Areas’ merger with KP.