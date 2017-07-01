PML-N leadership to emerge victorious in Panama Papers case: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

MNA Talal Chaudhry on Saturday hoped that his leadership would

emerge victorious in Panama Papers case.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N had always

respected the judiciary and believed in the supremacy of law and constitution.

He said despite reservations on some members of the Joint

Investigation Team (JIT), sharif family and the prime minister himself had appeared before it for the supremacy of law.

He said the national institutions were matured and independent and

working as per the constitution.

The MNA hoped that courts would provide justice to

sharif family in the Panama Papers case.