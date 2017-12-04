PML-N leadership still popular among masses: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and its leadership were still most popular among masses and results of bye- elections were evidence of the fact.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N government had fulfilled promises made with people regarding wiping out terrorism and overcoming energy shortage.

He said not a single allegation of corruption was proved against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, adding the Ex-prime minister had presented himself for accountability and did not avail any immunity.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had badly failed to provide good governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and people of the area were disappointed from the PTI leadership.

He said PTI did not establish any hospital for children and heart diseases during its ongoing tenure.

Mohsin Ranjha said the PTI government had failed to control Dengue virus in the province and Punjab government had sent the teams there for controlling the virus.

To a question, he said PTI had brought revolution just on social media but ground realities were totally different.