PML-N leadership respects judiciary, institutions: Saad Rafique

LAHORE, Aug 24 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday

said the PML-N leadership had always respected judiciary and never crossed due limits.

He foretold party’s victory in the election 2018.

Talking to media after attending a meeting held at Raiwind, he said supporters of all political parties contesting NA-120 bye-election had the right to run campaigns for their candidates.

He said the pivotal of the PML-N government was decency and service to

people. He rejected opposition’s claim regarding use of development funds and official resources in NA-120 constituency.

Regarding Election Commission’s notices, he said it was pondered in the

meeting whether or not to approach the court.

Answering a question, the minister said party leaders were advising

Nawaz Sharif to go for enquiring about the health of his spouse and he was also considering this.

Saad Rafique, welcoming joining of Asad Junejo the PML-N, said it was

the proof of party’s rising popularity in Sindh.

He said both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif had welcomed the son of

former premier Muhammad Khan Junejo to party folds whole-heartedly.