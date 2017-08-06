ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
leaders held a meeting with former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif here Sunday and discussed arrangements for the latter’s
journey from Islamabad to Lahore.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs
Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Minister
for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of State for Information
and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, former Interior Minister
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Senators Syed Asif Kirmani and Pervaiz
Rashid and Member of the National Assembly Daniyal Aziz and
others, news channels reported.
The participants of the meeting resolved that the former
prime minister would depart for Lahore in a dignified way on
Wednesday (August 9).
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will travel to Lahore via the Grand
Trunk Road.
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also held a one-to-one meeting
with the former prime minister.
Meanwhile, local government representatives of Islamabad
met Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and assured him of their full support.
On the Occasion, Nawaz Sharif said he would continue
serving the people and the country.
PML-N leaders discuss arrangements for Nawaz’s journey to Lahore
ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)