PML-N leaders can no more hoodwink people: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders could no more mislead and hoodwink the people.

“The nation very well know that the PML-N leaders do not like to stay in Pakistan whenever they are out of power. Instead of the civilians and common people, they are more loyal to their suitcases which they take along while going abroad,” she said in a series of tweets.

She said resurfacing of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in the media was to narrate her personal pain. On the contrary, Prime Minister Imran Khan was efficiently taking remedial measures to lessen the suffering inflicted upon the nation by the PML-N while in government, she added.

Addressing Maryam Nawaz, Dr Firdous asked as to why she kept her in chains while being (out of the jail) on bail. As to why she did not announce her freedom by breaking the chains, she added.