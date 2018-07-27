PML (N) Javed Latif wins NA-121 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim Leauge (N) candidate Javed Latif won election from National Assembly constituency NA-121 Sheikhupura-III by securing 101,622 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Saeed Virk candidate of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) stood second by getting 71,308 votes.

The third position was grabbed by an Independent candidate Khurram Munawar Manj getting 29,301 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.16%.