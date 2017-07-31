PML-N hold rally to expresses solidarity with Nawaz Sharif

MUZAFFARABAD, July 31 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N) here on Monday held a public rally, to express solidarity

with the former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The rally led by PML-N member legislative Assembly Ch. Shehzad,

started from his residence and culminated at Central Press Club

after marching on different roads with raising party flags,

portraits and banners inscribed different slogans in the favour

of Nawaz Sharif.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in favor of Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif and against PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Member legislative Assembly Ch. Shehzad said the whole party was

standing by with their leader Nawaz Sharif and the

people will vote him in 2018 elections more than 2013 polls.

PML-N leaders Chaydhary Ehsan Manzoor, Mehr Ali Shah, Raja

Imadad Ali, Raja Sajid and other also spoke to the participants

of the rally and expressed solidarity with former Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.