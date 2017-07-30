PML-N hold rally in favour of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (N) here on Sunday held a rally which was led by Ex MNA, Anjum Aqeel to show

solidarity with former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who has been

been disqualified by Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC).

The rally was started from F-11 markaz and ended at National Press Club in which hundreds of workers participated.

The PML-N workers were carrying party flags, placards,

banners, portraits of the former Prime Minister and chanted slogans in favour of their beloved leader.

Addressing on the occasion, Anjum Aqeel Khan said that

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had put the country on the way of development

and prosperity.

He said the projects which were started by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would continue and loadshedding and terrorism would also be eliminated from the country.

He vowed to strengthen democracy in the country and said evil

design of the opponents to derail democracy would be foiled.

Anjum said “We are united under the leadership of Muhammmed Nawaz Sharif who lives in the hearts of people.”

He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf PTI Chief, Imran Khan

was working on the agenda of foreign elements and wanted to weaken

the country’s economy and derail democracy.