PML-N has valid evidences in Panama Papers case: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry has said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had

immense valid documented evidences in Panama Papers case.

Talking to a private news channel, he said although the name

of prime minister was not mentioned in Panama Papers despite that

he presented himself for accountability.

The minister said the PML-N leadership had presented himself

for accountability even having several other options.

He said the PML-N government was against any kind of

corruption in the country.

He lauded the report of international institution regarding

decrease in corruption in Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) chief Imran Khan was doing negative politics in the country

and he was showing an extremist mind-set.

To another question, he said the water pipeline from Ghazi

Brotha to Islamabad had been laid down in collaboration with the

World Bank to provide clean drinking water to the local residents.