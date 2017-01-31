ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry has said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had
immense valid documented evidences in Panama Papers case.
Talking to a private news channel, he said although the name
of prime minister was not mentioned in Panama Papers despite that
he presented himself for accountability.
The minister said the PML-N leadership had presented himself
for accountability even having several other options.
He said the PML-N government was against any kind of
corruption in the country.
He lauded the report of international institution regarding
decrease in corruption in Pakistan.
Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf
(PTI) chief Imran Khan was doing negative politics in the country
and he was showing an extremist mind-set.
To another question, he said the water pipeline from Ghazi
Brotha to Islamabad had been laid down in collaboration with the
World Bank to provide clean drinking water to the local residents.
PML-N has valid evidences in Panama Papers case: Tariq
ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Minister of State for Capital