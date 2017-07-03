PML-N has confidence in SC, JIT working against its mandate: Zafar-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): Chairman Pakistan
Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Leader of the House in
Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq Monday said his party
had full confidence in the Supreme Court but the JIT was
working against the given mandate to probe the Panama
Papers case.
“The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is working against the
spirit of Supreme Court’s decision, and it seems that the PML-
N is its target. The future strategy of the party will be devised after
examining final report of the JIT,” he said while talking to APP.
Answering a question, he said many people had
reservations on working and attitude of the JIT that was why
they were reacting.
Zafar-ul-Haq said the JIT was acting in a way
to target the PML-N, which should not happen.
He said even those people who had no
association with the PML-N, also thought it should not have
happened.
He said it seemed that someone had been assigned the
task of targeting PML-N, but it was not clear that who is
behind it.
He said despite the fact that there was no mention of
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and
late Mian Muhammad Sharif in the Panama Papers case, but
the JIT had included their names in the investigation, which is
totally unjustified.