PML-N had complete trust in Nawaz Sharif leadership:Mohsin

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha Monday said party workers and members of national and provincial assemblies of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had complete trust in the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Rumors of any division in PML-N were baseless and the party was united, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif despite having reservations, implemented decision of the Supreme Court.

Nawaz Sharif was facing process of accountability as he had passed through the process in the past as well, he said.

He said no corruption was proved against Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case and he was disqualified on having a Iqama.

Mohsin said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had worked with great commitment to resolve major issues of the country including power load-shedding.

To a question, he said continuity of the system was pivotal to strengthen democracy in the country.