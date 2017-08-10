PML-N gratify immense crowd participate in rally: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) gratify with the immense crowed participated in rally that
indicated Muhammad Nawaz Sharif still lived in hearts of the
masses.
Senior Leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Dr.
Musadik Malik Thursday in an exclusive interview he highlighted, “our rally doesn’t mean to reverse the supreme court order and the
restoration of former Prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
We want grand dialogue with all Pakistani even a farmer,
student and a politician to reach to masses for bringing country on the right path”, he added.
He further highlighted that they did not resist the court
decision and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif obeyed the court, therefore, there is not even a single allegation of corruption against him and he was de-seated for not receiving a salary from his son.
But if National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wanted more
investigation to give punishment for nothing they are ready to face as they faced in dictatorship era.
He said the PML-N was a political party and its leadership
and workers always stood for the democratic process in the
country.
He further added that under the leadership of former
prime minister the government set manifold records of development in energy sector, infrastructure, economy, health and education.
