PML-N govt’s measures raised living standard of people:Aftab

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government, with its measures, had raised living standard of the people.

There was visible improvements in all sectors related to the people and the government was paying special attention to provide better facilities to the masses, he said talking to a news channel.

He said best health facilities were being ensured to the people living in far flung areas.

The minister said that the PML-N government after coming into power in 2013, took concrete steps to maintain law and orders situation in the country. Rangers were given special powers to restore peace in Karachi, he added.

He said the government had made legislation where ever it was needed which includes establishment of military courts for speedy justice on cases regarding terrorism, passing of delimitation bill to ensure holding of general elections on time and special powers to Rangers in Karachi.

To a question, he said members of the Parliament being elected representatives remained in contact with the people of his constituency and had their pressure regarding performance.