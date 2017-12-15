PML-N govt works for resolving energy crisis, initiates CPEC: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday said that the present government after coming into power in 2013 elections, had worked for resolving energy and terrorism issues besides initiating China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The PML-N government had also taken the initiative for reforms in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on delay of the FATA reforms, he said there were difference of opinion on the FATA but the matter would be resolved in the Senate soon.

Expressing dismay over the attitude of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf, he said that Imran Khan had used the undemocratic language and promoted politics of blame game during address to public meeting.

He stressed the need of promoting maturity for the political fraternity.

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that PML-N always respected the Parliament and other national institutions.